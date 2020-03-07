Mark Wahlberg on Why it’s Taken So Long to Make ‘The Six Billion Dollar Man’

–

With director Peter Berg’s Spenser Confidential now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Mark Wahlberg for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Spenser Confidential is inspired by Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, which is a novel by Ace Atkins that uses Parker’s famed character. The film is an action-comedy in which Spenser (Wahlberg), an ex-cop, gets out of prison and decides to leave Boston for good. But when two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits a no-nonsense fighter named Hawk (Winston Duke) and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice. The movie also stars Alan Arkin as Spenser’s old boxing coach, Bokeem Woodbine, Post Malone, Marc Maron, and Colleen Camp.

During the brief interview, I asked Wahlberg why the title changed from Wonderland to Spenser Confidential, why it’s taken so long to make The Six Billion Dollar Man, and what excites him about the Uncharted movie script and when do they start filming.

Regarding the Uncharted movie, which is being helmed by Ruben Fleischer, Wahlberg said:

“I start filming in about two weeks time. It’s exciting because, without giving too much away, it’s more of an origin story. Meeting them, and Nathan becoming Nathan. Sully and him meeting, trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It’ll be very cool. It’s the first time I’m in a movie that’s a movie. I felt like when I was reading it, I was reading Indiana Jones or Thomas Crown Affair. It’s got these great elements of these heist movies and adventure movies like I’ve never been a part of.”

Check out what Wahlberg had to say in the player above and below is the trailer:

