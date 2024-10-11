With several Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations under her belt, Kerry Washington is no stranger to delivering a goosebump-inducing performance. The Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere alum has long been known to hit audiences in the gut (in a good way) and pull on their heartstrings. But it’s with the latest trailer for her upcoming production, The Six Triple Eight, that Washington shows she’s at it again. Helmed and penned by Tyler Perry, the production centers around the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color who put their lives at risk for the well-being of the nation while serving overseas during World War II. Set for a limited theatrical release on December 6 followed by a Netflix drop on December 20, the teaser promises a moving story is on the way to a cinema or living room near you.

Boldly stepping up to address her team with a message of hope, Washington’s Major Charity Adams speaks to the members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion on a loading dock next to a giant ship. The brave women are being tasked with the mission of going overseas to aid in the efforts during WWII and are preparing to have every ounce of themselves tested and pushed to the limit. The efforts in question include somewhere around 17 million pieces of mail that need to be delivered to soldiers or their loved ones back home who have been sick with worry after not hearing back from the front lines. Facing down racism and sexism, the women will balk at nothing to ensure that their very important job is completed.

Joining Washington to fill out the ensemble cast of The Six Triple Eight is a lineup that includes Ebony Obsidian (Tyler Perry’s Sistas), Milauna Jackson (A Jazzman’s Blues), Kylie Jefferson (Tiny Pretty Things), Shanice Shantay (The Wiz Live!), Sarah Jeffery (Charmed), Pepi Sonuga (Queens), Moriah Brown (Safe Word), Jeanté Godlock (Daybreak), Susan Sarandon (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Donna Biscoe (The Visitors), Jay Reeves (All American), Scott Daniel Johnson (A Man in Full), Sam Waterston (Grace and Frankie) and Oprah Winfrey.

Meet the Creative Minds Behind ‘The Six Triple Eight’

Along with penning and directing the historical drama based on Kevin M. Hymel’s article, “Fighting a Two-Front War”, Perry also serves The Six Triple Eight as a producer alongside Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig and Carlota Espinosa. Washington joins as an executive producer alongside Peter Guber.

You can check out the latest teaser for The Six Triple Eight above.

The Six Triple Eight The Six Triple Eight follows the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-female, African American unit tasked with sorting a massive backlog of mail in Europe during World War II. Overcoming discrimination and difficult conditions, the unit's efforts significantly boost the morale of soldiers on the front lines. Release Date December 6, 2024 Director Tyler Perry Cast Susan Sarandon , Kerry Washington , Dean Norris , Sam Waterston , Austin Nichols , Sarah Jeffrey , Gregg Sulkin , Oprah Winfrey Main Genre Drama Writers Kevin Hymel , Tyler Perry

Get Netflix