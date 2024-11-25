War movies are primed for inspirational true tales, with Netflix's latest offering in the genre telling an undeniably stirring true story. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, based on Kevin M. Hymel’s article, “Fighting a Two-Front War,” The Six Triple Eight follows the creation of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-black and all-female battalion that fought in World War II. An official full trailer for the upcoming release has been debuted by Netflix, showcasing the rousing journey these women undertake, and giving it the palpably dramatic verve it deserves.

Available to watch below, the trailer gives fans their best glimpse yet at the fight to both win a war and earn the right to freedom in a society that was plagued by bigotry and disrespect. The Six Triple Eight stars an eye-catching ensemble, including Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston, and Oprah Winfrey. Producers on the movie include writer/director Perry, Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig, and Carlota Espinosa. The Six Triple Eight is set for a limited theatrical release on December 6 before a full Netflix debut on Friday, December 20.

What Is 'The Six Triple Eight' About?

As far as modern historical stories in cinema go, and even in the shadow of Gladiator II's recent release, The Six Triple Eight is likely the most poignant of the year. Featuring a story of hope and a fighting spirit helping an unlikely group triumph against the odds, The Six Triple Eight is one of the most noteworthy additions to Netflix's December lineup and will demand the attention of a worldwide audience. Tasked with heading overseas to help with the war effort, the inspirational women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion risked their lives for more than just singular greater freedom, hoping to revolutionize the way in which black women were perceived. An official synopsis for the movie reads:

"The Six Triple Eight is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Despite facing racism and sexism - and grueling working conditions - they were committed to serving their country with honor and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers."

The full trailer for Netflix's The Six Triple Eight has been released and is available to watch above. You can watch the movie on the streamer on Friday, December 20.

