Among stories of WWII soldiers, army chiefs, and valiant heroes who fought for their nation and saved the day, the contributions of women, who remained in the background, often get lost. These women are the true unsung heroes, working tirelessly off the battlefield, against all odds, protecting and serving their nation and their homes, one task at a time. And now, Tyler Perry brings those stories to light with his new film, The Six Triple Eight. The war drama film recounts the real-life events of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion of the U.S. Army, a.k.a., Six Triple Eight, the first and only battalion comprising women of color who served during WWII.

Set in 1945, The Six Triple Eight follows the eponymous unit of the Women’s Army Corps stationed in Europe, whose mission was to sort through years of mail backlog, tackling 17 million undelivered letters. While they might not have joined their male counterparts behind the enemy lines, the battalion’s service was phenomenal. By sorting the mail in an impossible time frame of 90 days, they exceeded all expectations and deadlines. Perry's WWII drama is a cinematic recounting of the arduous task undertaken by the 6888 and how they turned it into a historic feat.

The Six Triple Eight is based on historian Kevin M. Hymel’s article, “WAC Corporal Lena Derriecott and the 6888th Central Postal Battalion,” published in the WWII History magazine in February 2019. Perry is said to have been inspired by the personal experiences of Lena Derriecott, a former member of the unit. The Six Triple Eight promises to be an incredible and powerful war story about 855 courageous, gritty women whose role in the U.S. Army remains invaluable.

While you wait for the film to arrive this holiday season, check out everything we know about The Six Triple Eight, including the release date, trailer, cast, and characters.

The Six Triple Eight is premiering in select theaters on Friday, December 6, 2024, followed by its streaming debut on December 20, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'The Six Triple Eight'?

Netflix released the first-look teaser for The Six Triple Eight in August 2024, followed by the official trailer in October 2024, giving fans a peek into the inspiring true story about the extraordinary unit of the nation’s army. The streamer also recently released a clip where the cast and crew elaborate on the characters and their roles in the film. The first teaser reveals how hundreds of women enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps, putting their lives, emotions, and everything they have on the line, for their country. The visuals are supported by a stirring speech by Major Adams, delivered convincingly by Kerry Washington, who portrays the unit’s commanding officer.

The second teaser dives a little deeper into the values and ethos that the group integrated into their work, showcasing hundreds of women in the battalion marching onward, interspersed with scenes from the battlegrounds. The Six Triple Eight, as the trailer reveals, is built to be an empowering and moving story about how one army major and her battalion carried an impossible and critical task in one of the most crucial times of human history.

A full trailer was released by Netflix on November 25, 2024.

4 What Is 'The Six Triple Eight' About?

Set during WWII, The Six Triple Eight is based on the true story of the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color, who were stationed in Europe. The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, nicknamed the "Six Triple Eight", was a predominantly black battalion consisting of 855 women, led by Major Charity Adams. The battalion was organized into five companies, where most of them worked as postal clerks, while the rest served as cooks, mechanics, and various support functions, making it an entirely self-sufficient unit. Following a significant shortage of soldiers to manage the postal service for the U.S. Army overseas, the 6888 was deployed in 1945 with the impossible task of clearing a three-year-long postal backlog of 17 million letters. The group worked day and night, facing all possible adversities, from segregated housing to lack of basic amenities, and gender and racial discrimination, not to mention the high emotional stakes that came with the job. But the 6888 devised an efficient system of handling the backlog and relentlessly served with the motto “No mail, low morale,” accomplishing their mission in half the time they were allotted, while also creating a community of their own within the unit.

Tyler Perry’s The Six Triple Eight, focuses on how Major Adams led the unit with sheer determination and courage while diving into the women’s emotional journey, hardship, and experiences. Additionally, the film also explores the efforts of military pioneer Millie Dunn Veasey and the Stage Door Canteen's fight for racial equality.

The official synopsis for The Six Triple Eight reads:

The Six Triple Eight is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Despite facing racism and sexism - and grueling working conditions - they were committed to serving their country with honor and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers.

3 Who Stars in 'The Six Triple Eight'?

Kerry Washington Major Charity Adams Ebony Obsidian Lena Deriecott King Milauna Jackson Lt. Campbell Kylie Jefferson Bernice Baker Shanice Shantay Johnnie Mae Sarah Jeffery Dolores Washington Pepi Sonuga Elaine White Moriah Brown Inez Jeanté Godlock Vera Jay Reeves Private Hugh Bell Jeffery Johnson Colonel Davenport Baadja-Lyne Odums Susie Donna Biscoe Emma Derriecott Gregg Sulkin Abram David Scott Daniel Johnson General Lee Susan Sarandon Eleanor Roosevelt Dean Norris General Halt Sam Waterston President Roosevelt Oprah Winfrey Mary McLeod Bethune

Tyler Perry has assembled an impressive ensemble of actors for this much-awaited war drama film, led by Kerry Washington, who portrays the screen adaptation of Major Charity Adams, the first African American woman officer in the Women’s Army Corps (formerly called Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps). She served overseas as the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion during WWII and became the highest-ranking African-American woman in the army by the end of the war.

Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated Kerry Washington is best known for her role as Olivia Pope in ABC’s Scandal, which earned her several awards and nominations. She gained further recognition for her performance in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, and also starred in and produced the comedy-drama series, UnPrisoned. Some of her notable film roles include Ray, Django Unchained, and American Son. Kerry is next set to appear in the Knives Out sequel, Wake Up Dead Man, and the action-thriller film, Shadow Force.

Other prominent characters are played by Ebony Obsidian (Master of None), Milauna Jackson (How to Get Away with Murder), Kylie Jefferson (Tiny Pretty Things), Shanice Shantay (Perfect Harmony), Sarah Jeffery (Charmed), Pepi Sonuga (Famous in Love), Moriah Brown (Power Book II: Ghost), Jeanté Godlock (The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar), Jay Reeves (All American), Jeffery Johnson (Bird of Paradise), Baadja-Lyne Odums (This Is Us), Donna Biscoe (Hidden Figures), Gregg Sulkin (Runaways), Scott Daniel Johnson (A Man in Full), and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad).

While the above actors make up for most of the film’s characters, the stellar cast list is not without a few more prominent, award-winning names, which includes EGOT winner Oprah Winfrey, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sam Waterston (Law & Order), and Academy Award-winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise) in supporting roles.

2 Who Made ‘The Six Triple Eight’?

Image via Netflix

The Six Triple Eight comes from Tyler Perry, who writes, directs, and produces the war drama film for Netflix. The Emmy-winning filmmaker, actor, and playwright is most recognized for creating, performing, and popularizing the Madea franchise. Following his breakthrough 2005 film, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Perry came to be known for projects like Good Deeds, Acrimony, A Fall from Grace, A Jazzman’s Blues, and shows like Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living. The Six Triple Eight comes as a part of his deal with Netflix and marks the sixth project under that deal, which will be followed by the series, Beauty in Black. Perry is next set to direct, write, and produce a new Madea film, titled Madea’s Destination Wedding, as well as two new films – Black, White, and Blue, and Joy Ridge.

Kerry Washington serves as an executive producer for The Six Triple Eight, alongside Peter Guber of Mandalay Pictures. Apart from Perry, Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig, and Carlota Espinosa also serve as the film’s producers. Michael Watson is credited as the cinematographer for the war drama film, while the music is composed by Aaron Zigman, a composer best known for The Notebook and Perry’s other films, Good Deeds and A Jazzman’s Blues. The Six Triple Eight also features Diane Warren’s original song “The Journey,” which is performed by H.E.R.

1 When Did ‘The Six Triple Eight’ Film?

Image via Netflix

The filming for The Six Triple Eight began in January 2023, with production taking place across England in Little Germany, Bradford, West Yorkshire, and Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire. Filming continued later in Cedartown, Georgia in March 2023.