Are you ready to see dead people on Hulu? On October 1, M. Night Shyamalan's six-time Oscar-nominated supernatural thriller The Sixth Sense will have a new streaming home on the platform just in time for a Halloween viewing. Starring a three-headed monster of talent including Bruce Willis, a Best Supporting Actor-nominated Haley Joel Osment, and Best Supporting Actress nominee Toni Collette, the film launched its director into superstardom at the time with an emotional core, horror-adjacent chills, and an all-time great twist. To this day, it remains one of the most universally beloved films from Shyamalan's polarizing career, with a Certified Fresh 86% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Sixth Sense centers on child psychologist Dr. Malcom Crowe (Willis) and his young patient Cole Sear (Osment) as they try to get to the bottom of the boy's seemingly psychic abilities. Cole can see and communicate with dead people with unresolved problems and Crowe is determined to help him, in part, to atone for his past failures and find peace. As he wrestles with his personal demons, the doctor also tries to reconcile with his distant wife Anna (Olivia Williams). Throughout Crowe's sessions with Cole, though, the pair are awakened to an unexplainable reality that ultimately proves beneficial for both.

Although he didn't receive any Oscars recognition, Willis's turn as Crowe was showered with praise after the film's release, scoring the Die Hard and Pulp Fiction star a Saturn Award nomination and a People's Choice Award. Thanks to his famous line and remarkably mature acting, the young Osment was perhaps the biggest source of acclaim for one of horror's great child performances. Though the pair, along with Collette, who played Cole's mother, drew the most attention, Shyamalan also put together a very strong supporting cast including Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg alongside Glenn Fitzgerald, Mischa Barton, Trevor Morton, Angelica Page, and a small role from the director himself. Everything came together to make the movie a box office smash hit with $672.8 million globally against a reported budget of only $40 million.

What's Next for Shyamalan?

Shyamalan's latest film, Trap, didn't necessarily replicate the financial success of The Sixth Sense. The film, which stars Josh Hartnett as a serial killer caught in a concert set up to lure him in, made a quick shift to a digital release after only just passing the $80 million mark globally. Still, the director is in a good spot under his overall deal with Warner Bros., and his next film will do something completely different. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, he teased that he'll approach the horror genre from an angle that's well out of the ordinary with subject matter he's never explored to this point:

"I'm still learning about it. It has a really cool kind of flip on a genre, so I'm very excited about that. I haven't done this particular subject matter, and I've always been interested in it. But it's an odd way to come into it again. I'm really interested now, like with Trap, kind of going at subject matters, like serial killers, but doing it from an angle that you haven't seen before."

The Sixth Sense will be available on Hulu starting October 1. For now, the film can currently be found streaming on Max, though it's also finally available in 4K digitally alongside his alien invasion flick Signs with physical additions releasing on October 22.

