The Sixth Sense and Signs from the brilliant M. Night Shyamalan are finally coming to 4K this year and for the first time ever. It’s been decades since these financially successful classics dropped into theaters, and now, avid devotees will get digital collections in their homes soon. Yesterday, Disney announced the 4K restorations for The Sixth Sense and Signs with a digital on-demand date, which will come several months before the physical release.

Both movies will be released in 4K on video-on-demand (VOD) platforms on Tuesday, August 27, and can be purchased individually alongside a new collection that includes the 4K edition of Shyamalan's Unbreakable. Meanwhile, the physical 4K editions of The Sixth Sense and Signs will launch later on October 22. Both will be restored in HDR from their original camera negatives and feature 5.1 Dolby audio tracks. Additionally, the physical editions include a 4K UHD disc, a Blu-ray, and a digital copy.

While most 4K releases come with bonus or special features, no update has been released yet regarding whether The Sixth Sense or Signs will have any. Nevertheless, fans can be hopeful. And in the meantime, they can join in the celebration of The Sixth Sense’s 25th anniversary in 2024, having been released theatrically in August 1999 and becoming one of Shyamalan's biggest hits as the second-highest-grossing film of 1999, behind Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

M. Night Shyamalan Made History with 'The Sixth Sense' and 'Signs'

Starring Bruce Willis as a child psychologist, The Sixth Sense is about his character and his patient (Haley Joel Osment), who claims he can see and talk to the dead. It is no news that the film made waves at the box office, earning $672.8 million globally against a $40 million budget. Not to mention, it earned six Oscar nominations and established Shyamalan as a leading thriller filmmaker.

As for Signs, the 2002 sci-fi horror movie follows a former Episcopal priest named Graham Hess (Mel Gibson) who discovers a series of crop circles in his cornfield, resulting from extraterrestrial life. Starring beside Gibson was Joaquin Phoenix as Merrill Hess, Graham’s younger brother. The popular classic is positioned at the fourth spot in Collider’s 2024 ranking of every Shyamalan movie, with it being described as “a clever approach to take for an alien invasion movie.”

When the physical editions are available for preorder, The Sixth Sense will be available here, while Signs will be available here. Meanwhile, both movies are currently streaming on Max.

