Pedro Almodover’s 2011 foray into the horror genre, The Skin I Live In, shares a number of thematic parallels with Agusti Villaronga’s controversial 1986 captivity drama In a Glass Cage. The Skin I Live In is a bizarre revenge-fueled science-gone-awry gem that echoes the visuals of Eyes Without a Face and, unlike the director's previous credits, has a sterile color palette, less emotional melodrama, and horror leanings. The infamous In a Glass Cage is a provocative meditation on the cycle of violence, sexual torture, Stockholm Syndrome, and the futility of revenge.

Establishing Voyeurism and Surveillance

Glass’s opening shot is of the extreme close-up of a human eye, we then see it is the protagonist Klaus (Gunter Meisner) taking photos of a badly beaten boy, tied up naked, as someone watches from outside the cell. Klaus reluctantly beats the boy to death and the watcher flees, terrified. In Skin, a pretty young woman, Vera (Elena Anaya), is making dolls with items of clothing, substituting scissors with nail files, and being denied requests by housekeeper Marilla (Marisa Peredes), all while being observed. Both movies effectively establish the throughlines of voyeurism and surveillance.

Extremely well-shot and story-boarded, the claustrophobic, coldly objective camerawork of Glass’s Jaume Peracaula is markedly different from Jose Luis Alcaine’s approach to visual storytelling. Alcaine’s cinematography, despite the subject, is full of emotive, bright medium/high-angle shots of Vera, and interesting camera angles, yet Skin is never as colorful as Almodovar's other films like All About My Mother or Volver. Where they are alike is in both filmmakers' appreciation for the precursors in voyeuristic horror like Alfred Hitchcock (Psycho), Micheal Powell (Peeping Tom), and Georges Franju (Eyes Without a Face). In Glass, right after killing the boy, Klaus goes onto the roof and the voyeur returns, retrieves a notepad, and follows him — Peeping Tom-like — and watches as he attempts and fails to take his own life. Glass, and to a lesser extent Skin, borrow a similar filmic device from Powell’s film to scrutinize the extremes of surveillance, the taboo act of watching, the car-crash mentality of our inability to look away when confronted by horror/terrible things and our (sometimes) own culpability in allowing ourselves to be watched.

Blending Arthouse Sensibilities With Pulp Fiction

What elevates Glass and Skin are how both properties transcend genre limitations. Glass and Skin bridge the gap between arthouse sensibilities and the pulp fiction signifiers of the exploitation genre, and have been described in academic circles by film scholars as Paracinema. Paracinema is the collision of high and low-brow art, think Midnight Movies by way of Ingmar Bergman with shades of Joe Bob Briggs.

The narrative trajectories of both go in unexpected directions with Skin exploring Stockholm Syndrome via sci-fi concepts and Glass’s main character devolving into a state of calculated savagery more akin to Hitchcock’s plots. The structure of the movies is predominantly linear (Skin has different timeframes, but isn’t confusing) and is largely confined by the formulaic parameters of conventional plotting. Arguably, the reasoning behind this decision could be that the directors wanted these movies to have some mainstream appeal. Though considering the films cover extremely (particularly Glass) taboo territory, this is unlikely. Yet they retain the arthouse sensibility that merits academic curiosity, and the graphic, violent content and controversy stirred up are staples of cult film.

The Shades of Gray In Between

After his failed suicide attempt, Klaus, now paralyzed and in an iron lung, and his wife Griselda (Marisa Peredes) are living in exile with their daughter. Klaus was a Nazi war-criminal, child killer, and sex offender who conducted experiments on young boys during the war. One day, a young man Angelo (David Sust) forces his way into their secluded home and goes directly to Klaus. He claims to be a nurse, but Griselda is suspicious until Klaus tells her he wants the man to stay. In the night, Angelo visits Klaus and attempts to seduce the man, kissing him. Klaus rejects him and Angelo opens the iron lung, reducing Klaus’s access to oxygen, and climbs on top of him. Angelo wants to be who Klaus once was, and it transpires he was the boy who fled years earlier. He informs Klaus he has spied on him for years and subjects him to sexual abuse and torture, which was the former Nazi’s modus operandi during The Holocaust.

In The Skin I Live In , Antonio Banderas portrays the Mad Scientist archetype, Doctor Robert Ledgard, a man driven by the desire to create an indestructible synthetic skin through a frowned-upon scientific method known as transgenesis. Dr. Ledgard and his loyal servant Marilla ( Marisa Paredes ) are the only people aware of the young woman he has been experimenting on for over five years. During a flashback, we discover Ledgard’s wife Gal (also played by Elena Anaya) suffered disfiguring scars in a car accident and took her own life. Our sympathies shift after it’s revealed the woman he is keeping in captivity was responsible for a significant and traumatic event from the doctor’s tragic past.

Both Skin and Glass address queer themes and identity in a way that has been construed as confrontational and shocking. Maybe we should look at it another way: the debate around ownership of stories and narratives is a fraught one, and it's unlikely there is a writer or filmmaker out there who doesn't second-guess themselves before including a character who is of a different race, culture, sexuality or gender to their own.

In both movies, we see shades of ambivalence and morally gray areas. The lines are constantly blurred between what constitutes victim and victimizer. Who should we root for? Is it possible to feel anything for people like Klaus or Angelo? Klaus and Angelo are prisoners of their formative conditioning (Angelo) and base desires (Klaus). Dr. Ledgard is motivated by the advancement of science and personal revenge, and Vera is a victim of circumstance and may be the only character who experiences anything approaching redemption. We question whether are we on the side of the captive or the captor. The lines between captor/captive are hazy, and nearly every character is morally compromised in one way or another. The focus is never on the polarities of good and evil, but on constantly navigating the wide expanse of the morally gray. Both explore the cyclical nature of abuse and violence and ultimately the futility of revenge.

Both movies tackle identity and captivity in ingenious ways that have yet to be emulated by current filmmakers. And so, they elevate the captivity drama to new heights.