The film comes to Apple TV+ just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for The Sky is Everywhere, a coming-of-age story based on the book of the same name by Jandy Nelson — who also penned the film’s screenplay — following a seventeen-year-old girl who tries to cope with the loss of her older sister through music.

The trailer introduces us to musical prodigy Lennie Walker (Grace Kaufman) as she deals with her sister's death. Without the only person who truly understood her by her side, Lennie feels like her dreams have been crushed by fate, and now the girl is incapable of expressing herself through music. To make her life even more complicated, Lennie falls in love with a new boy in school, Joe Fontaine (Jacques Colimon), whose passion for life pushes Lennie to embrace her own desire to feel joy.

Moving forward is not so easy, though, as Lennie’s sister's former boyfriend (Pico Alexander) creates a weird connection with the girl based on their mutual grief. Torn between sharing her grief with someone special and rediscovering the pleasures of being alive, Lennie must find her own voice and try to deal with the impossible situation destiny put her into.

The Sky Is Everywhere is directed by Josephine Decker, who also produces the movie with Allison Rose Carter for Alice the Who. Other producers are Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac for Di Novi Pictures. In addition, the film features cinematography by Ava Berkofsky (Insecure), production design by Grace Yun (Hereditary), editing by Laura Zempel (Euphoria), costume design by Christopher Peterson (The Irishman), and music by Caroline Shaw (Madeline’s Madeline). The Sky Is Everywhere's cast also includes Julia Schlaeper, Ji-young Yoo, Havana Rose Liu, Cherry Jones, and Jason Segel.

The Sky Is Everywhere will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on February 11. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s The Sky is Everywhere official synopsis.

Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother’s gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. When Joe Fontaine, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie’s life, she’s drawn to him. But Lennie’s complicated relationship with her sister’s devastated boyfriend, Toby, starts to affect Lennie and Joe’s budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own.

