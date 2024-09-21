When it comes to popular slasher franchises, the first blood-soaked names that come to mind are Friday the 13th, Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street. However, one film that was ahead of its time was The Slumber Party Massacre. The 1982 proto-horror comedy was first seen as this surface-level cheesy B-movie capitalizing on the success of its sub-genre at the time. However, in the decades since, the franchise has gained a rabid cult following. Now, Slumber Party Massacre is getting a rocking new 4K set from 101 Films.

Title #40 in the company’s Black Label series, the 4K/Blu-ray combo pack box set features The Slumber Party Massacre and its insane 1987 sequel The Slumber Party Massacre II. The set features all new artwork of the first film’s denim loving “Driller Killer" from the creative POV of an ill-fated individual’s insides. The broken rib cage with a fresh drill hole is the dead give away there. The release appears to have the same special features as the previous Scream Factory 4K double-feature edition from 2022 with audio commentaries, still galleries and featurettes. However, this new release comes with a limited edition booklet that includes the essays "Holding a Mirror to the Male Gaze” by Sarah Appleton and “Teenage Dreams: The Slumber Party Massacre II” by Keri O’Shea.

When Slumber Party Massacre was released in 1982, slashers like Halloween II, three Friday the 13th films, and Terror Train flooded the market. That put this would-be franchise in a losing battle at the start, but the first film was revolutionary for a number of reasons. Director Amy Holden Jones was the rare female director in horror at the time and would set a precedent for the series going forward with all the sequels/reboots featuring female directors. Also, how the primarily female cast was presented was more realistic compared to other films of the time. Especially ones directed by men. While there was nudity and slasher tropes, it wasn’t focused on pleasing the male gaze. The core group of characters were normal everyday high school kids and the slumber party hook allowed them to thrive in ways other horror films couldn’t.

In the modern context, it is like Bodies Bodies Bodies in that regard. The Driller Killer himself is indeed forgettable besides his hilariously questionable fashion sense, yet the tone of this film (a slasher with a killer comedic edge) would pave the way for genre staples like Friday the 13th: Part VI - Jason Lives and Wes Craven’s Scream. There was a clever level of self awareness that has always kept Slumber Party Massacre in the genre conversation. Its sequel, on the other hand, goes in the completely opposite direction. It threw all the grounded nature of the original Slumber Party out the window for a musical horror comedy centered around a new Driller Killer who just so happened to be a demonic rock star.

To say it was ridiculous would be a massive understatement. However, that's where the film’s bizarre magic lies. Filled with trippy dream sequences, gnarly body horror and catchy musical numbers, Slumber Party’s first sequel is one of the most lovable and creative slasher sequels of the 80s. Slumber Party Massacre III and a 2021 reimagining would follow, the latter of which reinvented the series in some fun ways. However, nothing will ever compare to the horror fans’ first two nightmarish slumber parties.

Where Can You Stream ‘Slumber Party Massacre’?

Both Slumber Party Massacre and Slumber Party Massacre II are currently streaming for free on Tubi. The trailer for the latter can be viewed below. You can also pre-order 101 Films' new 4K box set on their website for $46 USD. This is a UK release, but all 4K discs are region free. It’ll be released on November 18, 2024.

