The Big Picture The '80s were filled with slasher villains who were killed off and forgotten, while serial killers like Jason Voorhees returned repeatedly.

The Slumber Party Massacre is an '80s slasher film with a satisfying ending where the villain, Russ Thorn, is killed in a poetic way.

The movie uses sexual dynamics and the male gaze to convey its message and portrays a bleak ending where the survivors are left broken and devastated.

You have to feel bad for some slasher villains. While Jason Voorhees and Michaels got to return from near or actual death over and over again for decades, some show up in one film, get killed for good, then disappear completely without resurrection, left to be mostly forgotten by time. The '80s are filled with stalk-and-slash bad guys racking up an impressive kill count, only to bite the dust. It has to be embarrassing for them. Cropsy in The Burning and George Fraser in The Prowler are just two '80s slasher villains who were in fun films of the decade, but died a bloody and permanent death. Yeah, in the 90s and after, every Scream film sees that Ghosface (or Ghostfaces) shut up forever, but the masked character still comes back. If a horror bad guy has to die though, going out in style is the way to do it. Just look at how the final girl takes down the final killer twin in Just Before Dawn. Watch that movie and you'll never forget the ending. The most satisfying villain death, however, has to go to Russ Thorn in 1982's The Slumber Party Massacre. His demise is almost poetic in how justice is carried out against him.

RELATED: How This Giallo Slasher Influenced 'Friday the 13th'

Some of Horror's Most Satisfying Deaths

Image via Columbia Pictures Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The Slumber Party Massacre has a lot of competition for the most satisfying death. The worse the villain, the better it feels to watch them go. Some don't even have to be knife-wielding murderers. Carter Burke (Paul Reiser) doesn't exactly kill anyone in Aliens, but the asshole is using humans as hosts to smuggle aliens, so when those xenomorphs then rip him to shreds, we cheer. He deserved it. We watch in pain as the bullies torment poor young Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) in Let the Right One In. When his best friend, Eli (Lina Leandersson), who just so happens to be a vampire, saves him from a vicious attack at the end of the film, killing the bullies, we're relieved. Who cares that they were kids? They were evil!

You could go on and on with examples. There are the deaths of the Armitage family in Get Out, the horrible Mrs. Deagle (Polly Holliday) in Gremlins, or most recently, AJ (Justin Long) in Barbarian. Few villains are as creepy and deserving of their fate, however, as Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) in Misery. Her obsession with writer Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is so great that she'll kill anyone who gets in her way and will even disable Sheldon by breaking his ankles with a sledgehammer to keep him to herself. In the finale, when Paul is able to fight back and smash her face in, it's fitting. Though these all might be more famous villain deaths, none of them have the power of Russ Thorn's poetic death in The Slumber Party Massacre.

'The Slumber Party Massacre' Is Pure '80s Slasher Cheese

Image via New World Studios

The Slumber Party Massacre came out in 1982, during the heyday of slashers. The subgenre was still in its earlier days and hadn't yet become a lifeless parody of itself. That doesn't mean that all of these horror films were original. There had already been a few Halloween movies, a couple of Friday the 13ths, and a whole host of other slashers from the aforementioned The Burning and The Prowler, to Motel Hell and New Year's Evil.

1982 was another big year for slashers. There was the now bizarre cult hit Pieces and The House of Sorority Row. There was also the film with the most perfect slasher title ever: The Slumber Party Massacre. Its wink to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre told the audience two things: there was going to be scantily clad women, and there was going to be blood and guts.

The Slumber Party Massacre kept its promise. The plot revolves around a group of teenage girls getting ready to hold, well, a slumber party. They're mean to the new girl in town, Valerie (Robin Stille), except for Trish (Michele Michaels). She invites Valerie to the party, but she turns her down, deciding instead to just stay at home with her younger sister, Courtney (Jennifer Meyers). Meanwhile, wouldn't you know it, an escaped madman is on the loose named Russ Thorn (Michael Villella). He's no Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees. Not only does he not wear a mask, but he doesn't look all that scary. He's a middle-aged guy in a denim jacket and jeans. He doesn't speak, and his wide eyes show how crazy he is, but he wouldn't be memorable at all if it wasn't for one thing: his weapon. Russ doesn't carry a knife or machete. Those had been done to death. Instead, Russ hauls around a massive power drill, the sword-like bit three feet long.

There's a Powerful Message in How Russ Thorn Dies

Image via New World Studios

As in so many '80s horror films, there are a lot of sexual dynamics going on. Surprisingly, The Slumber Party Massacre was both written by a woman (Rita Mae Brown) and directed by a woman (Amy Holden Jones). At times, you can tell. An unnecessary group shower scene at school almost comes across as a parody. Two boys spend half the movie leering outside the window of the teen girls, giggling and gawking nonstop. It's not too hard to notice that these two women are trying to say something without being preachy about the male gaze and the violence of men on women.

Russ Thorn is obsessed with these girls. Yes, he'll kill men too, but only because they get in his way. It's the slumber party he's truly here for. In the final act of The Slumber Party Massacre, Russ gets in the house in a fun scene where he hides behind a dead pizza delivery driver propped up against the door. The film's original and chilling score only makes it that much more compelling. He begins to take out his female victims one by one, and in two scenes that message about that male gaze and dominance is quite clear: one scene has Russ towering over a female victim, his legs set wide, the drill hanging between them while the woman cowers between them as well. It's a clever but disturbing shot and one that works so well that it's recreated in the film's famous poster.

Then there's the moment when Russ Thorn finally speaks, telling a cornered Trish, "You're pretty. All of you are very pretty. I love you. It takes a lot of love for a person to... do this. You know you want it. You love it. Yes." So many slasher films got a reputation, rightly or wrong, for being degrading to women, even if they didn't intend to be. The Slumber Party Massacre makes its villain's intentions very clear. Russ Thorn is here because they are women that he finds physically attractive. The way he talks, the smile forming on his face, murder almost sounds like sexual assault.

Russ' Death Is Satisfying But the Ending Makes It Stand Out From Typical Slasher Flicks

Image via New World Pictures

That line is what makes the end of The Slumber Party Massacre so satisfying. No sooner are the words out of Russ' mouth than Valerie, who has gotten wind of what's happening, shows up with a machete. She runs right at Russ, who flees outside where he's corned by a swimming pool. He turns around, sticking his drill out. It's pretty obvious how phallic that overly-long power drill is. It's so excessive that it could be parody too. Valerie swings her machete at the drill, cutting the drill bit in half. Russ stands there, shocked, neutered. Without his drill, he's nothing. His power is gone. He takes so long to react that Valerie swings the machete again, cutting off the hand that holds the drill. She slices him across the stomach for good measure, and he drops into the pool dead. Just kidding. This is a slasher, and an '80s slasher to boot. He can't die that easily. That trope can be annoying, but here it just makes Russ' death even more satisfying.

Valerie's sister, Courtney, shows up and comes out to comfort her sister. It's then that Russ rises from the pool, fighting the siblings for the machete. Courtney jumps on his back. He knocks her off and she jumps on again. This is followed up by Trish running out of the house screaming. She goes at him with a knife. Russ then falls, right on top of Valerie, who has regained control of the machete. He's impaled on the weapon and dies for good.

The Slumber Party Massacre shows that women have to fight together sometimes to take down their male aggressor. It can't be done alone. That doesn't make for a feel-good moment though. We don't see our three heroines walking off, arms around each other, making some comedic remark as a hopeful rock song kicks in. Not even close. The last images of the film pan to the three women, all of them crying and broken. Then it fades to black. We might be satisfied with how Russ Thorn died, but they are not at all relieved. This should have never been their life, to begin with, but now they have to carry it. The Slumber Party Massacre makes you think you're in store for a cheap, horror skin flick. Instead, it uses that expectation against you to craft an ending that might be sad in its accuracy but is fitting in its delivery.