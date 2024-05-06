The Big Picture Dwayne Johnson is gearing up to play MMA fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, a film inspired by Kerr's career highs and lows.

Dwayne Johnson may have just wrapped up his latest successful stint in WWE, but he's swapping four sides for eight as he prepares to film The Smashing Machine for Benny Safdie. The A24 movie, which also stars Emily Blunt, sees Johnson taking on the role of Mark Kerr aka "The Smashing Machine". Kerr quickly rose to prominence in the MMA world due to his size, strength, and wrestling skills. He competed in various promotions, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Pride Fighting Championships, one of the most prestigious MMA organizations at the time, based in Japan. Kerr was known for his dominant ground game and ability to control opponents, earning a record of 15 wins, 11 of which were by knockout or submission.

Johnson has taken to social media to post a video of himself beginning MMA training while preparing for the role, using the WWE ring that he keeps at his home. He should be in good shape for doing it, having undertaken a three-month training camp prior to making his return to the wrestling ring for WrestleMania last month. Johnson captioned the video:

Day 1. MMA training camp. Preparing for “Smashing Machine” I’m learning daily and it’s been a very humbling, intense and motivating journey into this world of combat and becoming, Mark Kerr - the two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Champion. I’m a hard worker, but I realized that I’d have to work harder with this role than anything I’ve ever worked for in my life. This physicality is just one part of the larger journey, that is truly a team effort. Growing and grateful.

What is 'The Smashing Machine' About?

The upcoming film will draw its inspiration from the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr. Directed by John Hyams, known for his work on Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning and Sick, the doc explored the tumultuous highs and lows of Kerr’s career during the nascent, unregulated era of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The project marks another collaboration between Benny Safdie and A24, following their successful partnership on Uncut Gems in 2019. That film, co-directed by Safdie and his brother Josh Safdie, was a critical and commercial success for A24, grossing $50 million on a $19 million budget and earning widespread praise for Adam Sandler’s transformative performance. This new film will be Benny Safdie’s debut as a solo feature writer and director.

