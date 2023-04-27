It's been six years since the Smurfs last invaded theaters under the banner of Sony Pictures. The brand is now within the Paramount fold, however, and the latest film from Puss in Boots director Chris Miller now has a release date. At CinemaCon 2023, Paramount revealed that the latest installment to the cinematic franchise will be released on February 14, 2025. To further sweeten that future Valentine's Day gift, the company also announced that pop superstar Rihanna will lead the voice cast as Smurfette and create and perform her own music for the film.

Little is currently known about the new Smurfs film other than that it's a musical film and that it's a joint venture between Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies as part of their partnership inked last year. The little blue creatures themselves were originally created by artist Pierre Culliford, better known by his pen-name Peyo, which has since branched out into a massive global franchise including films, television shows, and much more. Miller's film will be the beginning of a massive slate of new projects involving the Smurfs as Paramount seeks to capitalize on the brand's massive reach.

This latest film, which will be the first under Paramount but the fourth modern Smurfs film, also features a prominent writer in Pam Brady, who previously worked on the long-running animated adult comedy South Park as well as the hit puppet film Team America: World Police. It marks the latest project for the Oscar-nominated Miller, who previously helmed a fair number of animated projects including The Penguins of Madagascar and Shrek the Third. Latifa Ouaou, the executive vice president of movies and global franchises for Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, is overseeing the development of the new film alongside Emily Nordwind.

Rihanna Will Ensure Fans Aren't Blue Watching The Smurfs

Of course, the big draw to this untitled Smurfs films will be Rihanna who is performing in her first film role since 2019's Guava Island. She's no stranger to taking on massive projects though. Beyond her singing career, she's previously appeared in Battleship and prominently lent her voice to the DreamWorks film Home. She's even graced the small screen with her presence, popping up as a guest in Bates Motel. She's enjoyed a recent resurgence in the pop zeitgeist, however, after she brought down the house with a shining performance during the Super Bowl that earned rave reviews from viewers. She'd immediately follow that up with another strong performance at this year's Oscars including her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit "Lift Me Up." Her powerhouse voice will hopefully lift the Smurfs up to greater heights when the film comes out.

The Smurfs hits theaters on February 14, 2025.