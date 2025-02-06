It's time to hit the music because The Smurfs are back. Over eight years since the little blue creatures last graced the big screen in Smurfs: The Lost Village, they're finally marching back to theaters with a new film this summer under Paramount's banner after three adventures with Sony. Announced in 2022 and titled The Smurfs Movie, it's an entirely animated, star-studded musical affair with Grammy winner Rihanna—in her first film role since 2019—playing the iconic Smurfette. Now, ahead of the Super Bowl, the first trailer has finally been released that lets the "Umbrella" and "Diamonds" singer shine bright in blue.

Paramount's first crack at the franchise, created by Belgian comic artist Peyo, aka Pierre Culliford, will be a reboot and marks the beginning of a new series of films made in collaboration with Nickelodeon Movies, LAFIG Belgium, and Peyo Company. Smurfette takes center stage in the adventure that promises a mix of music, comedy, and interdimensional travel as the blue beings seek the answer to an eternal question—what exactly is a Smurf, anyway? Along the way, they'll visit wondrous new places beyond the Smurf Village, finding a strength within themselves greater than they could ever imagine. Backing everything is a soundtrack full of magical new songs written and performed by Rihanna which the trailer offers a very slight taste of before the film arrives.

The Smurfs Movie hails from Chris Miller, who's best known for his work both in the recording booth and at the helm of DreamWorks projects, including Shrek the Third and Puss in Boots. Bringing the comedy, meanwhile, is Pam Brady, who employed her writing experience from another beloved, but far raunchier musical, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, to pen the screenplay. Though Rihanna is the family film's big star and one of its producers, it takes a village of Smurfs to make a Smurf movie, and Miller had a very talented one at his disposal. Populating the massive voice cast are Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Kurt Russell, and John Goodman.

'The Smurfs Movie' Has Been a Long Time Coming for Paramount

The road back to the big screen has been winding for the Smurfs, as their latest installment was twice delayed from its original December 20, 2024, release date. Paramount hopes it can make bank on the long-awaited return though. Despite icy responses from critics and audiences, Sony's two live-action CGI Smurfs movies, along with the better-received The Lost Village, made over $1 billion at the box office collectively and spawned an animated Nickelodeon spin-off series carrying on the adventures. With a ton of star power, experienced creatives at the top, and a release at the height of the summer, the film has a chance to re-establish The Smurfs as a go-to franchise for all ages and a financial juggernaut that can carry on with new adventures for years to come.

The Smurfs Movie arrives in theaters on July 18. Check out the first trailer in above.