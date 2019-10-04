‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 11: ‘Joker’ Mania, Catwoman Casting, ‘Irishman’ Budget

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Todd Phillips‘ gritty DC movie Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, and Bong Joon-ho‘s Korean thriller Parasite, which have more in common than you might think. Jeff also offers his take on the reported shortlist for Catwoman in Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, and rants about the dozen different budget figures he has seen reported for Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman.

Speaking of Scorsese, Jeff also takes a moment to examine his recent statement that comic book movies aren’t cinema, which may be unfair, but still contains a kernel of truth, nonetheless. Sneider also discusses Ang Lee‘s high-tech throwback Gemini Man starring Will Smith, and the first trailer for Clint Eastwood‘s fact-based drama Richard Jewell starring Paul Walter Hauser and Oscar winners Sam Rockwell and Kathy Bates.

