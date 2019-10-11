‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 12: ‘El Camino’ Review, ‘Training Day’ Prequel, Ed Norton’s Marvel Beef

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Netflix’s new Breaking Bad movie El Camino starring Aaron Paul, as well as the Training Day prequel and the now-infamous Poop Lawsuit — aka #PoopGate — that has Hollywood clenching its collective cheeks.

Jeff also offers his take on Apple’s latest industry moves, and Sony’s exploratory talks with Netflix about selling several projects to the streaming service, including the He-Man movie Masters of the Universe. Elsewhere, Jeff delves into the latest casting news on The Matrix 4, Kevin Smith‘s inspired pitch for Clerks 3, and Edward Norton‘s beef with Marvel before ending the episode with some interesting news nuggets.

