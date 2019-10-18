‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 13: The Riddler, ‘Jay and Silent Bob’ Review, ‘Greener Grass’ Interview

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the news that Paul Dano and Zoe Kravitz are joining The Batman, as well as the new Doctor Strange writer and why Melissa McCarthy‘s Superintelligence may have moved to HBO Max.

Jeff also offers his take on Robert Eggers‘ new movie The Lighthouse and his next project The Northman, plus the news that Tony Gilroy is coming in to rescue the Cassian Andor series at Disney Plus. Jeff also reviews Kevin Smith‘s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and the first episode of Watchmen, and takes aim at the Bombshell trailer.

The episode concludes with a 20-minute interview with the team behind Greener Grass, which opens in select theaters on Friday. Jeff’s old pal Beck Bennett of SNL fame is joined by co-stars Dawn Luebbe and Jocelyn DeBoer, who also wrote and directed the absurdist comedy.

