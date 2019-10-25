‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 14: ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ Disney’s Vault Strategy, Tarantino’s Last Stand

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the news that Hocus Pocus 2 is moving forward at Disney Plus, as well as Disney’s vault strategy regarding its newly-acquired Fox titles, which will no longer be licensed to repertory theaters. It’s a sad, scary story, but Jeff has hope it will have a happy ending in time.

Jeff also offers his take on Little Women‘s Oscar chances, Quentin Tarantino‘s refusal to cut Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for Chinese censors, Adam Driver‘s casting opposite Matt Damon in The Last Duel, and Tom Brady‘s cameo in Paul Rudd‘s Netflix series Living With Yourself.

Sneider also reviews the National Enquirer documentary Scandalous, a bunch of new horror movies, and Terrence Malick‘s latest film A Hidden Life, plus new trailers for Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker, Scott Cooper‘s horror movie Antlers, and Vin Diesel‘s Bloodshot.

Listen to the latest episode of The Sneider Cut below. You can find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.