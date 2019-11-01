‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 15: ‘Star Wars,’ Streaming Wars and the War for Best Picture

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on this week’s Star Wars shocker that Game of Thrones gurus David Benioff and DB Weiss have abandoned their planned trilogy in order to service their Netflix deal. Is Kathleen Kennedy to blame, or is toxic fandom the real culprit?

Jeff also talks about the botched launch of Apple TV+ and the big HBO Max presentation that left critics and reporters underwhelmed. Later in the show, John Rocha joins Jeff to discuss Netflix’s Oscar chances, including its top awards contenders Marriage Story and The Irishman, and how they stack up compared to Joker and Jojo Rabbit. The guys also eulogize famed producer Robert Evans, who died earlier this week.

