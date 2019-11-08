Facebook Messenger

‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 16: ‘The Batman,’ New ‘Scream,’ and Netflix’s Auto-Play Problem

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on this week’s Batman news that Colin Farrell will play the Penguin and Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth. Jeff also talks about Netflix’s auto-play problem and the news that a new Scream movie is in development.

Listen to the latest episode of The Sneider Cut below. You can find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.

