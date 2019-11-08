‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 16: ‘The Batman,’ New ‘Scream,’ and Netflix’s Auto-Play Problem

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on this week’s Batman news that Colin Farrell will play the Penguin and Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth. Jeff also talks about Netflix’s auto-play problem and the news that a new Scream movie is in development.

John Boyega movie from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier; and Peyton Reed‘s return to the MCU as the director of Jeff also talks about various AFM projects, HBO’s improved 2020 slate, his favorite film performances of the decade, a newmovie fromdirector; and‘s return to the MCU as the director of Ant-Man 3 . He also offers mini-reviews of Ford v Ferrari and The Invisible Man trailer.

Listen to the latest episode of The Sneider Cut below.