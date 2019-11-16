‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 17: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Returns, ‘Scandalous’ Director Speaks

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on this week’s news that Netflix has going all-in on the Eddie Murphy business, having picked up the rights to Beverly Hills Cop 4 from Paramount, which is also developing a remake of the Richard Gere–Andy Garcia movie Internal Affairs. Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg returns to the Uncharted movie to serve as a mentor to Tom Holland‘s Nathan Drake.

Elsewhere, Jeff discusses Spike Lee‘s new take on Romeo and Juliet, Todd Phillips‘ threats of a Joker sequel, and a ‘wild’ rumor about Russell Crowe possibly working with Mel Gibson. He also offers mini-reviews of Waves, The Good Liar, Dark Waters, and Queen & Slim, plus reactions to the trailers for Fantasy Island and The Way Back.

And finally, Jeff interviews Mark Landsman, the director of the fascinating National Enquirer documentary Scandalous, which opens in select theaters and on VOD on Friday, Nov. 15. Landsman spills the tea about the infamous gossip rag and its questionable ethics, though you may not think it’s such a “rag” after you see the film.

Listen to the latest episode of The Sneider Cut below. You can find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.