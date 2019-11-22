‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 18: ‘Joker 2,’ Michael Jackson Biopic, David Fincher’s ‘Chinatown’

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on this week’s news, disputed by Todd Phillips himself, that Joker 2 is in the works, plus the Michael Jackson biopic, Noah Hawley‘s Star Trek movie and David Fincher‘s Chinatown prequel series on Netflix.

Elsewhere, Jeff examines the rumors that Kathleen Kennedy isn’t long for the Star Wars universe, as well as the controversies surrounding two AFI Fest premieres — Richard Jewell and The Banker, the latter of which saw its release date spiked by Apple this week.

Jeff also offers his take on the box office performance of Charlie’s Angels, the news that Fede Alvarez will reboot the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and the rumored cost of that Sonic the Hedgehog redesign. And finally, Jeff discusses new films from Ben Affleck, Steven Soderbergh and Dexter Fletcher, plus casting news about Harrison Ford, Idris Elba, Nicolas Cage and Mission: Impossible.

