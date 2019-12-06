‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 19: The Top 25 Fox Searchlight Movies

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider offers up his Top 25 Fox Searchlight movies in honor of the studio’s 25th anniversary, one that has culminated with the release of Jojo Rabbit, which cracks his Top 10 list. Which Best Picture winner(s) failed to make the cut? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

Elsewhere, Jeff discusses new Planet of the Apes and Friday Night Lights movies, sequels to Venom and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, the controversy surrounding The Banker, and Apple’s decision to drop $25 million on a Billie Eilish documentary.

Elsewhere, Jeff weighs in on new trailers for the James Bond movie No Time to Die and Marvel’s Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson, as well as trailers for Disney’s live-action Mulan and HBO’s adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Outsider. Jeff also offers his takes on new movies like Richard Jewell, Just Mercy, Clemency, 21 Bridges and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which stars Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers.

