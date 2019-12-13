‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 20: Controversy Surrounds Golden Globes and ‘Richard Jewell’

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on a trio of controversies that erupted this week, such as the lack of female directors recognized by the Golden Globes, the depiction of reporter Kathy Scruggs in Richard Jewell, and the merits of Worst of the Year/Decade lists. If you’re easily offended, or simply can’t handle uncomfortable truths about the movie business, Jeff suggests you skip the first half of the show, which is not for the faint of heart.

Elsewhere, Jeff discusses casting news on The Matrix 4, The Batman, the Lord of the Rings TV series and the Disney+ remake of Home Alone, plus news on Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss‘ latest project, and an exciting new Stephen King adaptation. Jeff also offers his take on Netflix going above and beyond to court Critics Choice Awards voters, and the value in the streamer’s self-reported viewing numbers for The Irishman.

Finally, Jeff reviews new trailers for Wonder Woman 1984, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Free Guy, The Grudge, In the Heights, Promising Young Woman and Swallow, and drops mini-reviews of Michael Bay‘s action-packed Netflix movie 6 Underground, Sam Mendes‘ gripping war movie 1917, and Greta Gerwig‘s adaptation of Little Women.

Listen to the latest episode of The Sneider Cut below. You can find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.