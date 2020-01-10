‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 22: Marvel Loses Scott Derrickson But Adds Christian Bale

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider is joined by his aunt, Amy Sneider, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of national magazine Aspire Design and Home, who also happens to be a huge movie buff. The two Sneiders weigh in on this year’s Oscar race, the Golden Globes, and the best movies of 2019.

Meanwhile, the first half of the show finds Jeff breaking down his monster scoop about Christian Bale being in talks to join Thor: Love and Thunder. But it wasn’t all sunshine and flowers in the MCU this week, as Scott Derrickson exited as the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to “creative differences” with Marvel, which is already on the hunt for his replacement.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Christopher Nolan‘s ginormous budget for his new action epic Tenet starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, plus he discusses Nicholas Hoult‘s casting opposite Tom Cruise in the next Mission: Impossible movie.

