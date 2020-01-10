Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 22: Marvel Loses Scott Derrickson But Adds Christian Bale

by      January 10, 2020

sneider-cut-episode-22-christian-bale-christoper-nolan

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider is joined by his aunt, Amy Sneider, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of national magazine Aspire Design and Home, who also happens to be a huge movie buff. The two Sneiders weigh in on this year’s Oscar race, the Golden Globes, and the best movies of 2019.

Meanwhile, the first half of the show finds Jeff breaking down his monster scoop about Christian Bale being in talks to join Thor: Love and Thunder. But it wasn’t all sunshine and flowers in the MCU this week, as Scott Derrickson exited as the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to “creative differences” with Marvel, which is already on the hunt for his replacement.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Christopher Nolan‘s ginormous budget for his new action epic Tenet starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, plus he discusses Nicholas Hoult‘s casting opposite Tom Cruise in the next Mission: Impossible movie.

Thank you for sticking with this channel and taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider. You can also follow Amy Sneider on Instagram at @AspireDesignAndHome.

sneider-cut-christian-bale-thor-4

Image via 20th Century Fox

sneider-cut-doctor-strange-2-loses-scott-derrickson

Image via Marvel

sneider-cut-christopher-nolan-tenet-budget

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
The Best TV Shows & Original Series on Netflix Right Now
Next Article
'The Witcher' Timelines Explained: What Happens When?
Tags

Latest News

Close