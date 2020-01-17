‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 23: The Truth About the Oscars, Plus Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Taika Waititi‘s possible journey to a galaxy far, far away, a Christian Bale–David O. Russell reunion, and the mystery behind who shot Black Widow for Marvel, which has yet to announce or confirm the film’s cinematographer.

Jeff also talks about Steven Soderbergh‘s new overall deal with HBO Max, as well as the streamer’s new climate change series from Adam McKay before delving into the latest news regarding the fates of both Mindhunter and Watchmen. Additionally, Jeff reviews Bad Boys for Life and The Lodge, as well as the trailers for Lost Girls and Guns Akimbo.

The second half of the show finds Jeff analyzing the Oscar nominations and addressing the outrage behind the ‘snub’ of Greta Gerwig, whose Little Women was nominated for Best Picture. Jeff finds the anger misguided, and explains the ugly truth about the Oscars, which shouldn’t be the be-all and end-all of art.

