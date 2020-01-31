‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 24: Kobe Bryant Tribute, Sundance Recap, Oscar Talk

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider recaps the highs and lows of the Sundance Film Festival, offers some last-minute thoughts on the Oscar race, and pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this week.

Jeff also talks about Disney’s new Bambi movie, Paramount’s dual development of a pair of new Transformers movie, the Obi-wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor, and the latest delay behind Sony’s Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland.

Additionally, Jeff weighs in on the ethics of TMZ, and reviews the trailers for Jon Stewart‘s political comedy Irresistible and the indie thriller Swallow starring Haley Bennett.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.