‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 25: ‘Birds of Prey’ Review, ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Update

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider reviews Margot Robbie‘s new DC movie Birds of Prey, weighs in on Sam Raimi directing the Doctor Strange sequel, and serves up an Adam Sandler rumor involving LeBron James.

Jeff also talks about Disney’s $75 million deal for Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s beloved musical Hamilton, a casting switch on the FX series Y: The Last Man, and THR’s Honest Oscar Ballots from anonymous members of the Academy.

Additionally, Jeff reacts to new trailers for Fast 9, which introduces John Cena as Vin Diesel’s brother and brings back fan favorite Han (Sung Kang), and the Saw movie Spiral starring Chris Rock, as well as the news of Ray Donovan‘s untimely cancellation. This is a jam-packed episode, so if it happened in Hollywood this week, it probably comes up on the show.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.