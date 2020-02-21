‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 27: Showtime’s Big Week, Ben Affleck Talks ‘Batman’ Exit

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Showtime’s big week between the Taika Waititi–Jude Law series The Auteur, and the Safdie brothers series The Curse starring Nathan Fielder.

He also talks about Jennifer Lawrence‘s new sci-fi movie Don’t Look Up and Ben Affleck‘s candid explanation of why he’s no longer Batman, as well as new directing gigs for Eli Roth and Dexter Fletcher.

Additionally, he offers his thoughts on the new trailers for Lionsgate’s thriller Run starring Sarah Paulson, and Hulu’s coming-of-age comedy Big Time Adolescence starring Pete Davidson, and he reviews the new Amazon series Hunters starring Logan Lerman and Al Pacino.

Finally, Jeff discusses his controversial Bong Joon Ho list and its many haters before going on to slam the Harvey Weinstein jury for taking this long to convict an alleged serial predator.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.