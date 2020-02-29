‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 28: Iger Steps Down at Disney as Spielberg Exits ‘Indy 5’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Bob Iger stepping down as the CEO of Disney, Steven Spielberg stepping down as the director of Indiana Jones 5, and J.D. Dillard and Matt Owens stepping up to write a new Star Wars movie.

He also talks about the Guns Akimbo controversy that has dominated Film Twitter this week, and argues why Pete Davidson should leave Saturday Night Live. Elsewhere, Jeff talks about Chris Evans joining Greg Berlanti‘s Little Shop of Horrors, the new trailer for Candyman, and the Coronavirus scare that has brought production on Mission: Impossible 7 to a halt.

Finally, Jeff reviews The Invisible Man, and arrives late to the party on Apple’s nuanced drama series The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and one hell of a supporting cast.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.