‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 29: Coronavirus Strikes Hollywood, ‘Onward’ Review

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Hollywood’s swift reaction to the Coronavirus, including the delay of the James Bond movie No Time to Die. Meanwhile, tech companies are taking no chances, with many pulling out of this year’s SXSW Festival, which was canceled shortly after the episode was recorded.

Elsewhere, Jeff talks about the Obamas teaming up with the Russo brothers and Riz Ahmed on the Netflix movie Exit West, the Beauty and the Beast prequel being developed for Disney+, WB’s live-action Sesame Street movie, Matt Reeves‘ reveal of the Batmobile, J.J. Abrams‘ new Pinkerton project, and Netflix’s star-studded comedy festival.

Finally, Jeff reviews Amazon’s ZeroZeroZero, FX’s Zodiac docuseries The Most Dangerous Animal of All, Apple’s anthology series Amazing Stories from Steven Spielberg, and the new Pixar movie Onward starring Marvel heroes Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. The episode ends with a hot rumor regarding the next Mad Max movie, so make sure to listen all the way through!

