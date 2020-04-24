‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 30: Quibi, Quarantine, and Hollywood’s New Normal

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider is joined by his old pal, Variety film reporter Justin Kroll, and together the guys discuss life in quarantine, the power of Quibi, and Hollywood’s new normal post-pandemic.

The guys also talk about the release of Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet and the NFL Draft, while Justin reveals the cast of Olivia Wilde‘s next movie Don’t Worry, Darling, which will star Chris Pine, Shia LaBeouf and Florence Pugh.

As far as Quibi goes, the mobile platform has become an unlikely favorite for both Jeff and Justin, both of whom enjoyed The Most Dangerous Game with Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, The Stranger with Maika Monroe and Dane DeHaan, and #FreeRayshawn with Stephen James and Laurence Fishburne. Justin also weighs in on Anna Kendrick‘s new Quibi series Dummy, as well as mystery series When the Streetlights Go On.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider. Follow Justin on Twitter at @KrollJVar.