‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 31: Oscars Rule Changes and the Great AMC-Universal PR War

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider talks to Collider Video’s Thadd Williams about what he’s watching on TV, the war of words between AMC Theaters and Universal Pictures, and the Academy’s new eligibility rules for the Oscars.

The guys also talk about the Parks and Recreation reunion special, their favorite Paul Thomas Anderson movies, and the new trailer for HBO’s Lovecraft Country. Jeff and Thadd also praise HBO’s Bad Education with Hugh Jackman and pay tribute to the late Irrfan Khan, though they have opposite reactions to Netflix’s longform improv show Middleditch & Schwartz.

Elsehwere, Thadd draws on his production experience to discuss what it will take for Hollywood to safely begin shooting again. He talks about the difficulty of filming on location, how actors will have to be protected, and how the burden will fall on visual effects artists who have already been pushed to their limits.

