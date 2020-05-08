‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 32: ‘Scream 5,’ Tom Cruise’s Space Mission, Mailbag Questions

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Tom Cruise‘s possible mission to shoot a movie in outer space and Neve Campbell‘s return to the Scream franchise, plus the latest casting news on M. Night Shyamalan‘s new movie.

Jeff also discusses Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic, Ken Burns‘ heated comments on the Michael Jordan documentary, Lionsgate’s decision to push its entire slate a full year, including the Saw sequel Spiral, and Polygon’s juicy profile on Fantastic Four director Josh Trank.

Finally, Jeff talks about the new trailer for Judd Apatow‘s The King of Staten Island, and takes mailbag questions submitted on Twitter, which he’ll try to do each week, so keep sending them using the hashtag #TheSneiderCut!

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut