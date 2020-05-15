‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 33: Netflix’s Busy Week, ‘Tenet’ Watch, ‘Capone’ Review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Netflix’s busy week, which saw the streamer acquire the Dwayne Johnson–Emily Blunt movie Ball and Chain, the Mark Wahlberg spy movie Our Man from Jersey, Eric Andre‘s hidden-camera comedy Bad Trip, and a pair of rom-coms starring Reese Witherspoon.

Jeff also discusses Sofia Coppola‘s new Apple series The Custom of the Country and a pair of new Cate Blanchett projects, as well as Josh Trank‘s Capone starring Tom Hardy, and David Spade‘s new Netflix comedy The Wrong Missy. Jeff also introduces a new segment titled “Tenet Watch,” and talks about the latest release date for The New Mutants.

Finally, Jeff talks about World of Reel’s Best Films of the ’90s critics poll, THR’s latest set of Emmy predictions, and Phil Lord‘s controversial tweet before paying tribute to Seinfeld star Jerry Stiller, who passed away this week. Jeff also takes mailbag questions submitted on Twitter, which he’ll try to do each week, so keep sending them!

