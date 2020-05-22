‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 34: The Snyder Cut Rises, New ‘Tenet’ Trailer, Possible Oscars Delay

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on The Snyder Cut, which will debut on HBO Max in 2021 after Warner Bros. decided to give Zack Snyder tens of millions of dollars to finish his vision for Justice League, placating thousands of DC fans in the process.

Jeff also discusses Sony’s Marvel moves this week with Madame Web and Jackpot movies reportedly moving forward, as well as a pair of new projects from producer Michael Bay, and Mike De Luca‘s aggressive revamp of MGM, which hopped into business with Lord and Miller this week along with director David Robert Mitchell and producer Christine Vachon.

Finally, Jeff talks about Adam Sandler‘s latest Netflix movie, Variety’s report that the Academy is considering delaying the Oscars, John Krasinski‘s sellout move regarding Some Good News, and the new trailer for Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet, which is still slated for July 17. Jeff didn’t get a chance to take mailbag questions this week, but keep submitting them on Twitter using the #TheSneiderCut hashtag.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.