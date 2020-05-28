‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 35: Henry Cavill’s Superman Returns, ‘Labyrinth 2,’ Amazon’s Book Strategy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Henry Cavill‘s return as Superman, as well as new details on The Snyder Cut and why “The Ayer Cut” of Suicide Squad sounds like a terrible idea.

Jeff also discusses Amazon’s burgeoning literary strategy that has seen the streamer acquire top characters from the publishing world, including this week’s deal for The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo series. He also talks about why Netflix is skipping the fall film festivals, and the Safdie brothers taking their talents to HBO.

Finally, Jeff weighs in on Apple’s deal for the Leonardo DiCaprio–Martin Scorsese western Killers of the Flower Moon, and he also offers reviews of new movies and TV shows including Netflix’s The Lovebirds, comedy sequel The Trip to Greece, Apple’s Mythic Quest: Quarantine, and Steve Carell‘s new Netflix series Space Force. jeff closes the show with some fun mailbag questions and tributes to Jerry Stiller, Larry Kramer and Lynn Shelton.

