‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 36: ‘King of Staten Island’ Review, ‘Bill & Ted 3’ Trailer

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider reviews Judd Apatow‘s new Pete Davidson movie The King of Staten Island, as well as the Bill and Ted Face the Music trailer, the disappointing Netflix movie The Last Days of American Crime, and the surprisingly timely genre movie Body Cam.

Jeff also discusses Ryan Gosling‘s Wolfman movie, Jake Gyllenhaal‘s adaptation of Snow Blind, and upcoming documentaries about Magic Johnson and George Carlin, the latter of which hails from Apatow. He also offers a new installment of Tenet Watch that delves into NATO’s statement that 90 percent of theaters are expected to be open by mid-July — and whether that’s a good idea or not as this pandemic persists.

Finally, Jeff calls out Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for her transphobic comments, which he deems totally unacceptable, and praises Netflix for its Black Lives Matter collection. He also ends the show by taking a few mailbag questions, which he hopes you’ll continue to send in via Twitter.

