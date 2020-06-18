‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 37: ‘Tenet,’ 2021 Oscars Delayed, and Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Tenet‘s two-week delay, as well as the two-month delay of the 2021 Oscars, not to mention its eligibility deadline.

Jeff also offers his thoughts on Kristen Stewart‘s casting as Princess Diana, Amazon’s new Joseph Gordon-Levitt movie 7500, the Andy Samberg comedy Palm Springs, and the Kevin Bacon thriller You Should Have Left.

Later in the show, Jeff talks about a pair of new Oscar Isaac movies, Pete Davidson‘s new comedy with Colin Jost, and the passing of beloved publicist Nanci Ryder. Jeff closes the show with the return of Rumor of the Week, and by taking a few mailbag questions from fans.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.