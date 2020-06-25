‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 38: Michael Keaton’s Batman Returns, ‘Eurovision’ Review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the return of Michael Keaton‘s Batman, Universal’s Twister reboot, and the new Netflix movie Eurovision starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

Jeff also drops some hot Jurassic World: Dominion news, delves into Paramount’s recent moves, and pays tribute to the late Joel Schumacher as well as the late Steve Bing, telling a funny story how Kangaroo Jack came to be.

Later in the show, he talks about a new Apple series from Lord and Miller, their new collaborator on Ryan Gosling‘s astronaut movie, the Magic School Bus movie starring Elizabeth Banks, and a new chapter in the V/H/S horror franchise. Jeff closes the show by taking a few mailbag questions from fans.

