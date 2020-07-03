‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 39: Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates,’ Seth Rogen’s ‘Ninja Turtles’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Margot Robbie‘s Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Seth Rogen‘s new Ninja Turtles movie, and the latest delay of Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet.

Jeff also talks about Apple’s recent spending spree, including its pricey acquisition of Will Smith‘s slavery movie Emancipation, and pays tribute to Hollywood legend Carl Reiner, calling special attention to the Reiner-directed comedy Summer School starring Mark Harmon.

Jeff also praises the excellent Netflix documentaries Crip Camp and Athlete A, as well as the trailer for David Ayer‘s gritty crime thriller The Tax Collector starring Shia LaBeouf. Jeff closes the show by taking a few mailbag questions from fans.

