‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 40: Zendaya’s Quarantine Movie; Plus Halle, ‘Hamilton’ and Haddish

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Zendaya‘s secret quarantine movie with John David Washington, Brad Pitt‘s new action movie, and Jude Law‘s casting as Captain Hook in Disney’s live-action Peter Pan & Wendy movie.

Jeff also talks about Halle Berry‘s recent controversy, a potential director’s cut of Batman Forever, Tiffany Haddish‘s new Amblin comedy, and Dylan O’Brien‘s casting in Peter Farrelly‘s Vietnam movie.

Finally, Jeff praises HBO’s Perry Mason series and discusses the odd spate of bad press surrounding Tenet director Christopher Nolan, as well as why the Hamilton movie isn’t eligible to win any Oscars. Jeff closes the show with a call for mailbag questions from fans, who are always welcome to email him.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut