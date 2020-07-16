‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 41: ‘The Batman’ TV Show, Stephen King Trilogy, Telluride Canceled

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the new Gotham PD series set within the world of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, a trio of new Stephen King adaptations, and the cancellation of this year’s Telluride Film Festival.

Jeff also talks about Hulu’s new viewership record with Palm Springs, Cameron Crowe‘s original casting choices for Almost Famous, Peacock’s rough launch, and HBO’s remake of Scenes from a Marriage starring Oscar Isaac and Michelle Williams.

Finally, Jeff recommends a couple of “American” books and offers his thoughts on a slew of new trailers, including Possessor, Project Power and the Ethan Hawke movie Tesla. He also pays tribute to Kelly Preston and takes a couple mailbag questions at the end, including one about the possibility of an R-rated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. Feel free to email or DM him with mailbag questions every Thursday.

