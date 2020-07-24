‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 42: ‘Tenet’ Changes Release Strategy, Denzel Heads to Netflix

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on WB’s decision to change up its release strategy for Tenet, and the latest additions to Netflix’s constellation of stars, including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington.

Jeff also talks about the Rub and Tug TV series in the works from Our Lady J, the trio hired to direct Marvel’s Hawkeye series, Edgar Wright‘s new ghost flick and Noah Centineo‘s casting in Dwayne Johnson‘s DC movie Black Adam.

Finally, Jeff reviews Dave Franco‘s The Rental and female-directed genre films such as Amulet, Relic and She Dies Tomorrow before closing the show with a few mailbag questions, including one about composers and another about Gosling’s increasingly busy schedule. Feel free to email or DM Jeff with mailbag questions every Thursday.

