‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 43: Universal-AMC Deal, Emmy Noms Reaction, New Pixar Movie

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the groundbreaking exhibition deal between Universal and AMC Theaters that allows for a film to hit premium VOD just 17 days after its theatrical release. He also reacts to this week’s Emmy nominations, and rails against the snub of Ozark star Tom Pelphrey.

Jeff also talks about Pixar’s new coming-of-age movie Luca, Sam Rockwell‘s biopic of country singer Merle Haggard, Showtime’s new Mafia family series from the writer of Goodfellas, and Adam McKay‘s new HBO series about the global hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as Millie Bobby Brown‘s new Netflix movie that will find the Stranger Things star playing a bisexual con artist.

Finally, Jeff offers his thoughts on Tenet‘s latest release date and trailers for Quibi’s The Fugitive, the Ren & Stimpy documentary, and new movies from Kevin Smith and Miranda July before closing the show with a few mailbag questions. Feel free to email or DM Jeff with mailbag questions every Thursday.

