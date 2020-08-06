‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 44: ‘Captain Marvel 2,’ Amy Adams, More Moolah for ‘Mulan’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the new Captain Marvel 2 director, as well as a trio of stories pertaining to Amy Adams, and why Mulan is going to cost you more moolah on Disney+.

Jeff also talks about the Robert Downey Jr.‘s new Apple series, Amazon’s renewal of Hunters, and Netflix’s animated Splinter Cell series, as well as A24’s first-look deal with Emma Stone‘s new production company and Courteney Cox‘s return for Scream 5.

Finally, Jeff offers his thoughts on the recent Kindergarten Cop controversy, Bradley Cooper‘s casting in Paul Thomas Anderson‘s new movie, and trailers for Ratched and Raised by Wolves before paying tribute to Tom Pollock, Alan Parker and Wilford Brimley, and closing the show with a few mailbag questions.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.