‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 45: ‘Tron 3,’ Ben Affleck’s ‘Big Goodbye’ and 15-Cent Movie Tickets

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the new Tron 3 director, Ben Affleck‘s Chinatown ode The Big Goodbye, Disney’s Three Men and a Baby remake starring Zac Efron, and AMC’s plan to offer 15-cent movie tickets.

Jeff also talks about Martin Scorsese and Lizzo‘s new deals with Apple and Amazon, respectively, as well as Netflix’s sequel to the Keanu Reeves movie 47 Ronin, and why John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 will be shooting back-to-back next year.

Finally, Jeff offers his thoughts on James Wan‘s Knight Rider movie, Blumhouse’s latest collaboration with Elisabeth Moss, Tom Hanks‘ return to Disney’s live-action Pinocchio, Darren Aronofsky‘s corrupt lifeguard series, and the excellent trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah.

