‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 46: Olivia Wilde, ‘Scream 5’ and ‘The Batman’s Logo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on Olivia Wilde‘s new Marvel movie, the latest additions to the Scream franchise, the new logo for The Batman, and a star-studded remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

Jeff also talks about the Brad Pitt–Harry Styles story that wasn’t, Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park‘s Asian-American heist movie, Guillermo del Toro‘s animated Pinocchio movie at Netflix, and LeBron James‘ new jersey for Space Jam 2.

Finally, Jeff offers his thoughts on the Lovecraft Country premiere, Apple’s acclaimed documentary Boys State, the Netflix movie Project Power, and Seth Rogen‘s anti-comedy An American Pickle before taking some mailbag questions from fans. He also drops a Rumor of the Week involving casting on the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.