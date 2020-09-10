‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 49: ‘Dune’ Trailer, ‘Borat 2,’ New Best Picture Requirements

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the Dune trailer, his Borat 2 scoop, and the new diversity requirements for movies to be eligible for the Best Picture Oscar.

Jeff also talks about Amazon’s new Jack Reacher, WB’s jaw-dropping statement about Ray Fisher, Metallica’s work on the score for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and the cancellation and resurrection of two projects he doesn’t care about at all — The Walking Dead and The Godfather Part III.

Finally, Jeff reviews a bunch of new trailers including Blumhouse’s body swap movie Freaky, Adam Sandler‘s Netflix comedy Hubie Halloween, Ben Wheatley‘s Rebecca, the TV adaptation of A Teacher, HBO Max’s Charm City Kings, Chloe Zhao‘s Nomadland and Robert De Niro‘s The Comeback Trail, as well as Amazon’s anti-trailer for The Sound of Metal, before before taking a few mailbag questions from fans.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.