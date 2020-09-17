‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 50: Harry Styles Marvel Rumor, ‘Ant-Man 3’ Villain, ‘Mulan’s Millions

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider weighs in on the new Ant-Man 3 villain, Harry Styles working with Olivia Wilde — and possibly Marvel — and how Mulan has been performing on Disney+.

Jeff also talks about Madonna directing her own biopic, Neve Campbell returning for Scream 5, the delay of Wonder Woman 1984, the fates of Black Widow and Pixar’s Soul, and the script Chris Rock is writing for himself, Adam Sandler and Dave Chappelle.

Finally, Jeff reviews the new season of Fargo, Amazon’s remake of Utopia, and a bunch of new trailers including The Mandalorian season 2, Synchronic, The Comedy Store, and all four Welcome to the Blumhouse titles before taking a few mailbag questions from fans.

Thank you for taking the time to listen to The Sneider Cut, which you can find in video form above, and in audio form below. You can also find Jeff’s podcast on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify by searching for either ‘Sneider Cut’ or ‘Collider Weekly,’ the channel that hosts podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.