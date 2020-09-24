‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 51: RBG Tribute, Harry Styles, Zendaya’s “Upset” Win at Emmys

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg and weighs in on Black Widow and West Side Story moving to 2021, as well as the new WandaVision trailer and Tatiana Maslany‘s casting as She-Hulk.

Jeff also talks about John Cena and James Gunn‘s Peacemaker series on HBO Max, Ryan Gosling‘s new stuntman movie, Harry Styles‘ gay-themed romantic drama, Netflix’s latest spending spree, and Carey Mulligan‘s casting in Bradley Cooper‘s Leonard Bernstein biopic.

Finally, Jeff recaps the Emmys and explains why Zendaya‘s win for Best Actress was, in fact, an upset, before taking a few mailbag questions from fans, including one about Lulu Wang‘s response to Ron Howard directing a film about Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

